Heavy Rainfall in Gujarat: Rail traffic hit, 5 trains cancelled

Sale of umbrellas has gone up with monsoon rain lashing Ahmedabad over the past few days.

Incessant rainfall across Gujarat over the last two days has affected railway traffic, with as many as five trains being cancelled, seven rescheduled and 13 diverted. Weathermen have forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over three days. Following heavy showers, 638 people from Siddhpur in Patan district were evacuated on Sunday by the revenue department and the nagarpalika.

The state received 37.67 mm rain in 24 hours (between Saturday and Sunday), with Kodinar taluka in Gir Somnath district being the wettest recording 350 mm rainfall. This monsoon, the state has already received 181.85 mm or 22.45 per cent of the average rainfall of the season. In the first two days of July, 55.55 mm rainfall has been recorded against 126.30 mm in June.

Heavy rain in Mehsana-Palanpur section of Ahmedabad division Saturday night caused breaches in rail track and soil erosion at different places, leading to major disruption in train movement, Western Railway said in a statement on Sunday. Now, the restoration work has been completed, Ahmedabad division PRO Pradeep Sharma said, adding that Delhi-bound trains which were to go via Palanpur have been diverted via Vadodara-Ratlam route. Rescue work had to carried out at Siddhpur, which witnessed downpour over the past two days.

District development officer D L Parmar said, “These 638 people were evacuated well in time and the evacuation was done at the local level by revenue and nagarpalika staff members. They live in homes around two pond in the town and when the water level started to swell, they were evacuated to a nearby government school, from where they have now been shifted to Eranwala and Moguldatar government schools near the town.”

As many as 115 talukas, have received 127 mm to 254 mm rainfall, so far this season. There is no taluka in the state which has not received any rain this season. Ahmedabad city received 10.97 mm rainfall from Saturday 4 pm till Sunday 4 pm, while the total rainfall till July 2 was recorded at 108.83 mm. As many as three incidents of falling of trees at Dhudheshwar, Usmanpura and Behrampura have been reported, while a road caved-in at Shahibaug. There was heavy water logging at Kalapinagar and Law Garden. The district has received 17 mm rain in 24 hours.

