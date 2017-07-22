Heavy rain fills 40 dams, 100 more wait for inflow

Heavy rain lashed Vadodara on Friday. Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city late in the evening. (Express/ Bhupendra Rana) Heavy rain lashed Vadodara on Friday. Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city late in the evening. (Express/ Bhupendra Rana)

Heavy rain in Saurashtra has caused 29 dams to overflow with 14 others getting filled to more than 50 per cent of their capacity. Around 100 other dams and major reservoirs like Shetrunji and Bhadar are yet to record any inflow as their catchment areas have still not received any rain. Districts like Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Surendranagar received more than 15 inch of rain in the continuous downpour since July 14. Many areas witnessed flash floods that claimed 10 lives.

By Thursday, eight out of 21 dams in Jamnagar district were seen either overflowing or with their flood-gates opened to release water in order to maintain the prescribed water level. Six others had filled to more than 50 per cent of their capacities. Sapda and Ruparel dams, which do not have flood-gates, had also overflown. Water has been released from Aji-IV, Kankavati, Und-II and Demi-III and Umiya Sagar. The dams in the district are cumulatively holding 62 per cent of their gross storage capacity.

Two out of nine major dams in Morbi district are overflowing and their gates have been opened to release floodwaters. While Machhu-I is overflowing, gates of Machhu-II and III have been opened. Similarly, Demi-I is overflowing while gates of the Demi-II have been opened. The only dams that are yet to receive water to their full capacity are Brahmani which has 67 per cent of its storage capacity and Brahmani-I which has 52 per cent. The dams in the district have a cumulative 82 per cent of their gross storage capacity.

Six out of11 dams in Surendranagar— including Dholidhaja dam, Limdi Bhogavo-I, Morsal and Triveni Thanga dams which are not gated schemes— were seen overflowing. Falku and Nayka dams are both on the verge of overflowing. The dams are presently holding 80 per cent of their gross storage. Flood-gates of dams like Aji-II, Aji-III, Nyari-II, Dodi and Khodapipar in Rajkot district have been opened to release water. Aji-I dam, a major source of drinking water to the city, is almost full with the water crossing a height of 20 feet.

While Devbhoomi Dwarka district did not receive significant rain, dams in the district have filled with inflow of water from other districts. Out of 12 dams in the districts, Vartu has filled to its capacity while four others have received more than 50 per cent of their storage capacity. Sani dam, a major source of drinking water besides being an irrigation tank, has 61 per cent water. All these dams are located in Rajkot irrigation circle which covers parts of Rajkot, Surendranagar, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Porbandar districts. Around 58 dams in the Bhavnagar circle—Bhavnagar, Botad, Amreli, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Porbandar— have still not received a good inflow of water.

Barring the 40 dams that are either overflowing or are filled to more than 50 per cent of their capacity, 99 reservoirs in Saurashtra are parched. Eleven dams in the district stand dry. Dams in the coastal districts with the highest average rainfall in the region- are still empty.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App