HC denies bail pleas of 20 accused in Una case

The Gujarat High Court on Monday denied the bail applications of around 20 accused in the Una Dalit flogging case. A total of 26 accused had moved regular bail petitions before the court; two of whom are juvenile. The Gujarat CID (Crime), which investigated the flogging of seven Dalits in Una by “gaurakshaks” for skinning a dead cow, had produced photographs of each of the accused along with reports of identification parade in the chargesheet against them.

Watch what else is making news:



On Monday, the matter was heard by the bench of Justice A J Desai. Lawyer of the complainant had objected to the petitions of the 20 accused, whereas in the case of the two juveniles he did not object.

Subsequently, when the court did not look inclined to grant the bail, the 20 accused withdrew their plea. The court granted bail to the two juvenile accused.