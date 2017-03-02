Haren Pandya case: Gujarat HC relief to CBI in contempt case

Gujarat High Court grants relief to the CBI in a contempt case against it for refusing to return passport of Junaid Sheikh, who was acquitted in the 2003 BJP leader Haren Pandya murder case. (File Photo) Gujarat High Court grants relief to the CBI in a contempt case against it for refusing to return passport of Junaid Sheikh, who was acquitted in the 2003 BJP leader Haren Pandya murder case. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court has granted relief to the CBI in a contempt case against it for refusing to return passport of Junaid Sheikh, who was acquitted in the 2003 BJP leader Haren Pandya murder case. The High Court on Tuesday stayed the contempt notice issued by a sessions court to the CBI. The High Court also granted permission to the CBI for early hearing of a petition moved by the agency against the sessions’ court order which asked the CBI to return the passport of Sheikh.

The central agency was in a fix after the sessions court issued notice in the contempt petition in December last year moved by Sheikh. On Tuesday, Justice J B Pardiwala stayed the contempt proceedings and fixed the hearing on the CBI appeal petition against the order of sessions court. Sheikh was acquitted in the Haren Pandya case, but was convicted by the special POTA and sent to four years imprisonment for being an absconder. He moved the High Court against his conviction, stating that he had already served 17 months in jail.

Last year, a division bench of the High Court ordered his release by imposing a fine of Rs 21 lakh for the period he was to serve the remaining jail term. The court had ordered that the amount be spent in Haren Pandya’s constituency Ellisbridge in Ahmedabad for public cause. Sheikh complied with the order and deposited the amount. The CBI has challenged this modification in the Supreme Court, where the matter remains pending. In the meanwhile, Sheikh sought his passport back from the CBI, but agency objected to it citing the appeal petition in the apex court. However, the sessions court was of opinion that the apex court didn’t grant any relief to the CBI and therefore, Sheikh should get his passport whose validity has already expired. Pandya was a former Gujarat minister who was shot dead in Ahmedabad on March 26, 2003.