Hardik skips Surat court in sedition case, court issues bailable warrant

The Surat District Court on Saturday issued a bailable warrant against Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel after he skipped the court in connection with the hearing in a sedition case. The court was scheduled to frame charges against Hardik and two other co-accused — Vipul Desai and Chirag Desai — who were present in the court. The court has now fixed September 4 as the date for the next hearing in the case.

This was the second time that the Surat court issued bailable warrant against Hardik. Hardik’s lawyer told the court that the Patidar leader couldn’t turn up due to “unavoidable circumstances” in Ahmedabad. “Over 50,000 Patidar youths were expected to attend a meet… At the last moment, police denied permission. Keeping in mind that a large number of Patidar youths may reach the venue on Saturday, Hardik had to be present in Ahmedabad to control the situation, if something went wrong,” his lawyer Y B Wala said.

Hardik was arrested in connection with the sedition case and spent nine months in jail.

