Hardik Patel’s security cover withdrawn by Centre

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel was provided a Y+ security cover. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel was provided a Y+ security cover. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

The central government is learnt to have withdrawn the security cover of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel based on a security assessment. Hardik had been given a Y+ category security by the Intelligence Bureau in November 2017.

A contingent of eight armed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) commandos was guarding the PAAS leader who has been campaigning against the BJP since the Gujarat assembly election held last year. Sources said the order of withdrawal of security was passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday and the same has been communicated to the CISF officials.

An MHA official told this paper that “the decision was taken following a review of Hardik Patel’s security by the Intelligence Bureau, which said in a report that there was no threat to Hardik. Based on this report, an order was passed for withdrawing the security.” When contacted, Hardik Patel said he was not aware of any such decision.

