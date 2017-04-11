Hardik, 34 others booked for taking out rally in Morbi without permission

PATIDAR QUOTA agitation leader Hardik Patel and 34 others, including a few Congress workers, were booked by police after they took out a roadshow and held a public meeting in Tankara town of Morbi district on Sunday evening without having permission from local authorities.

Hardik, convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), and other members of his team took out the roadshow from Morbi town to Tankara, where they held a public meeting demanding quota benefits for the Patidars in government jobs and higher education.

Besides Hardik, Samiti’s Saurashtra zone convener Lalit Vasoya, its Botad convener Dilip Sabva and spokesperson Manoj Panara were among those booked on Sunday. A few Congress workers, including member of Morbi district panchayat Kishor Tithaliya, were also named in the FIR.

“Organisers of the public meeting had sought permission for the event. However, they were denied permission by the authorities. Despite this, the accused took out the roadshow and held a public meeting. An FIR has been registered against 35 people,” said sub-inspector Dharmishtha Goswami on Monday.

The sub-inspector, who is also the complainant, said top police officers had warned the organisers against holding the rally and the public meeting. “However, they disregarded the instructions,” said Goswami, adding, no arrest was made, so far.

On the other hand, PAAS accused the district administration of bias. “We had applied for permission for the roadshow and the public meeting 15 days ago. However, the local officials denied us permission… This has becoming a trend. The Samiti has now decided that we shall seek permission for our events, but will go ahead with them irrespective of our applications being granted or rejected,” Panara said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now