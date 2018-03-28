Gujarati made mandatory for all schools till Class 8

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

Gujarati will be made a compulsory subject from Class I till Class VIII in all schools in the state irrespective of boards and mediums, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced in the state Assembly on Tuesday, describing it as a “cultural decision for a noble cause”. Gujarati will be introduced as a compulsory subject in Class I and II from the 2018-19 academic session. It will be introduced in other classes subsequently.

Announcing the decision in the presence of over three dozen Gujarati literature experts and writers in the House, Chudasama said that the students of Class I and II will be taught Gujarati language as an “introductory” subject which will be taught in a new class every year till Class 8. The Gujarati experts included representatives of Matrubhasha Abhiyan, Gujarat Vidyapeeth, Gujarati Sahitya Parishad, Gujarat University, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University and Gujarat Literature Fest.

Gujarati will be introduced in all schools — Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International Baccalaureate (IB), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) and International General Certificate for Secondary Education (IGCSE) — from the academic session 2018-19 beginning from Class I and II. In schools where the session has already commenced, it will be introduced from the second semester.

The Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT) has been given the task of preparing the road map to implement it from the new academic session. “As per the Kothari Commission report, the first language should be the mother tongue but there are several other schools in Gujarat affiliated to different boards other than the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) and there are mediums where students do not know Gujarati. As a result, students fail to speak and understand Gujarati as we have seen at several occasions,” Chudasama stated in the Assembly. At present, Gujarati is taught as one of the compulsory subjects till Class X in state government schools affiliated to the state board, GSHSEB, which offer this as a second language. The English-medium schools affiliated with the state board offer Gujarati as the second language (optional subject).

“This is the first time that such a historic decision has been passed for Gujarati language. We would be celebrating March 27 as ‘Gujarati bhasha gaurav diwas’,” said Matrubhasha Abhiyan’s Rajendra Patel, who was present in the Assembly.

Education Minister has been expressing his concerns over the dismal result of Gujarati subject in GSHSEB Class X board exams.

