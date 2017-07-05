Gujarat Youth Congress to focus on jobs

Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki and legislature party leader Shankersinh Vaghela Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki and legislature party leader Shankersinh Vaghela

Gujarat Pradesh Youth Congress (GPYC) on Tuesday decided to hold rallies and yatras in the next few weeks to draw attention of people towards increasing unemployment of the educated youth and low minimum support price (MSP) of agricultural produce. GPYC president Gulab Singh Rajput said that his organisation will hold public meetings in every assembly constituency on July 6 and 7 and submit a memorandum to the respective ‘mamlatdars’ about increasing unemployment in the state.

The Youth Congress, he said, will also hold “kisan rallies’’ in the 182 constituencies on July 10 demanding MSP for agricultural produce like cotton, groundnut, potato and other crops along with farm loan waiver that since the inability to repay their debts has driven many farmers to commit suicide. To highlight these issues, the outfit will hold rallies and public meetings at all district headquarters on July 17 and 18.

Rajput said that the Youth Congress would also take out a tribal yatra from August 9 from Ambaji in north Gujarat to Umbergam in south Gujarat, covering the entire tribal belt of 11 districts and 50 Assembly constituencies. Besides, the Youth Congress will also work with state unit of the Congress towards strengthening the electoral infrastructure of the party. Rajput added that the outfit has been given the responsibility to manage polling booths all over the state.

