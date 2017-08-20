Woman held for employing 13-yr-old

The owner of a dog shelter was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly keeping a 13-year-old boy for cleaning and other purposes. The boy, who hails from Bihar, was rescued a few days ago by officials of Child Labour Department and was found to have several injury marks of dog bites on his body.

Following a compliant lodged by Child Labour Department, police arrested Sapna Sharma from her Adarsh Society residence under Juvenile Justice Act. She was produced before the court and was released on bail.

“Sharma had brought the minor from Bihar to get his job, after consulting his parents. The minor was earlier afraid of dogs and had many dog bite injuries. His condition is now normal. We will talk to the father of minor and enquire how much Sharma was paying to the minor’s parents,” said Inspector G A Sarvaiya.

The teenager was admitted to New Civil Hospital for the treatment of allergies and bite injuries. Sharma had taught him dog and kennel maintenance after which he used to take care of 35 to 40 dogs.

