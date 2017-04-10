Gujarat: Woman commits suicide after being ‘harassed’ in Gondal, police assure action to kin

THE FAMILY of a woman from Gondal, who allegedly committed suicide following harassment by a man from her village, claimed her body on Sunday after the police assured them of strict action against the accused. Sonal Joshi (40), a resident of Gundasara village of Gondal taluka in Rajkot district, had allegedly consumed poison on Saturday while she was in a rickshaw and her husband was driving it, police said. She was rushed to a civil hospital in Rajkot where she died after a brief treatment. However, her family initially refused to claim her body, alleging that police had not taken any action against one Bharat Thummar.

The woman had given a written application to Gondal taluka police on Friday alleging Thummar, a farmer of Gundasara, ‘attacked and verbally abused’ her and also ‘made sexual advances’.

After she gave the application to police, Thummar and seven other unidentified men again allegedly threatened Sonal and her husband, asking them to withdraw the complaint. Fearing further trouble, Sonal, who was running a general store in Gundasara, and her husband Prakash left for Rajkot to stay with the latter’s brother. However, the woman consumed poison on the way.

While the family refused to claim the body on Saturday, they relented on Sunday after police assured them of taking strict action against the accused.

Based on the complaint filed by Prakash, Gondal taluka police booked Thummar for driving Sonal to suicide, outraging her modesty and voluntarily causing hurt. He and the seven unidentified men were also booked for rioting.

“The situation in the village is peaceful. We shall soon arrest the accused,” said Narendra Chauhan, police sub-inspector Gondal taluka police.

Meanwhile, leaders of the community to which Sonal belonged demanded that the accused should be arrested soon and be flogged in Gondal by police to send across a strong message.

