Gujarat: Woman averts diamond robbery, catches one

Timely action of a courageous mother averted a robbery of diamonds worth Rs 20 lakh in Varachha area of Surat on Friday. Jasuben Himmat Mangukia also caught one of the robbers with the help of the local people and handed him over to police.

According to sources, Shailesh Vanani and Pradeep Sanepara, workers of a diamond firm in Varachha, were on their way to office on the former’s motorbike with 175 pieces of polished diamonds worth Rs 20 lakh. At P P Sawani School circle in Kapodara, two bikers hit their motorcycle and four others on two more bikes intercepted them. They started hitting Vanani and Sanepara before trying to snatch the bag containing the polished diamonds.

Mangukia was passing by, riding pillion with her son when she noticed the turmoil. She asked her son to stop the bike and approached the robbers. Mangukia then tried to stop the robbers from snatching the bag and shouted for help. As other passers-by approached, the robbers escaped. But Mangukia caught hold of one of the robbers. The local people beat him up and handed him over to police. He was later identified as Kalpesh Durania, a resident of Varachha.

Vanani has lodged a complaint in this connection. Kapodara police inspector G S Patel said, “The woman showed courage, which frightened the robbers. Hunt is on to arrest the other accused. We thank Jasuben and are even planning to honour her.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now