With elections ahead, politicians begin visit of flood-hit districts

Ahead of the Assembly elections this year, prominent politicians on Saturday started visiting the flood-hit areas of Gujarat.

While Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited Dhanera and Tharad in Banaskantha, Shankersinh Vaghela, who recently quit Congress, too was in the district. Vaghela, who is yet to resign as an MLA, is considered politically influential in the district.

Even as state’s senior Congress leaders, following a meeting in the afternoon, planned to visit Sabarkantha on Sunday, Rupani taking a dig at the party tweeted: “Our aim is relief and rehabilitation. Gujarat Congress prefers resort and relaxation. Flood is our priority, fun theirs. People are best judges.” The CM, who will again visit Banaskantha on Sunday, was referring to the Congress taking its 39 MLAs to a Bengaluru resort in view of defection of its six legistators. Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki, party’s Rajya Sabha nominee Ahmed Patel and its state affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot will visit the flood-hit areas of Sabarkantha.

Meanwhile, state members of Aam Aadmi Party, led by its farmers’ committee chief Rajesh Patel, also visited Banaskantha.

