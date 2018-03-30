Gujarat: Why were jantri rates not revised in last 5 years, asks Congress

File photo File photo

Gujarat Congress leader Kailash Gadhvi Thursday questioned why the BJP government in the state not revised the annual statement of rates (ASR) of land also known as jantri rates in the state since 2012.

In a statement, Gadhvi said that the state would have lost a minimum of Rs 25,000 crore in the last five years when the prices of land adjoining the big and small cities had witnessed a sharp increase and there was also a huge number of transactions. But the government lost revenue as the ASR were not revised and the revenue department was charging the registration fee on the old rates of 2012.

He said that apart from the state government’s loss in collection of revenue, the Income Tax department also suffered losses due to the less collection of long- term capital gains tax. Gadhvi asked the government to reveal its intentions behind not revising the ASR for such a long period.

The matter became public after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India criticised the state government in its report that was tabled in the state Assembly on Wednesday. According to the CAG report, a total of 25,46,078 documents were registered with various revenue department offices between 2012 and 2017.

Gujarat a ‘model of mismanagement’

Meanwhile, reacting to the CAG report tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel took to Twitter on Thursday and called the Gujarat model a ‘model of mismanagement’.

According to the report, he said, the state government had failed to take action against those violating the forest law and elevate the vicious cycle of debt. The senior Congress leader added that the state had incurred huge revenue losses by not revising jantri rates.

