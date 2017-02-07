Gujarat: Welfare Party of India, new player in state politics

The Welfare Party of India (WPI) that has grown out of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind(JIH) will be testing the political waters in Gujarat for the first time in the December 2017 Assembly polls. The party, which has set up its networks in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Delhi and Assam, will be formally launched in Gujarat during a function on February 12 at Ambedkar Hall in Saraspur.

WATCH VIDEO | Kerala Law Academy Row: Student Union Protest In Front Of University

The function will be attended by party’s vice-president Lalita Naik, national general secretary P C Hamza and local political activists, including Raghunath Chhara, Surendrapal Gautam and Rajubhai Solanki. Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, its national president S Q R Ilyas said: “The WPI will certainly contest the 2017 Assembly polls.”

However, he did not say how many seats his party plans to contest. “We will discuss it with our local party unit and decide seats from where the party will field its candidates,” he said.

The party, set up in 2011, has contested Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Though it polled sufficient number of votes, it failed to win any seat. However, it won several seats in the local body elections in Kerala.