Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani launches ‘dual flush’ for saving water

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the launch of ‘dual flush system’ in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the launch of ‘dual flush system’ in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday launched the “dual flush system” — which helps in consumption of less water — at an event in Gandhinagar to mark the World Water Day. After watching a live demonstration of the system that uses only three litres of water to flush, instead of 15 litres used in the conventional flush valve system, the CM said, “Such technology where 12 litres of water can be saved each time one uses the flush in urinal should be adopted and replicated.”

The dual flush system includes half flush for disposing liquid waste or a full flush for disposing solid waste. The way water is used has a lot to do with how much water is needed to get the job done.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App