Vansda MLA quits Congress: Didn’t know about father’s decision: Chaudhary’s son

Resignation of Vansda MLA Chhana Chaudhary from Congress and the Assembly on Friday came as a shocker for his son, who claimed that his family had always been committed to the party. “I met my father on Thursday afternoon and even then he did not disclose his plan. We came to know about his resignation today while watching news channels. I am not into politics and I don’t like politics… He did not turn up in the night and we are continuously trying to reach him, but he is not picking up the phone. His personal assistant had told us that he is safe and there is nothing to worry about,” Praveen, Chhana Chaudhary’s son, told The Indian Express.

Praveen further said: “Our family is committed to Congress, and we don’t know why he has taken such decision. He was disturbed since the last few days, and we thought he might have some political problems, but he never shared with us. I don’t know whether he will join BJP or not, it is up to him. He never discusses his professional issues with the family.”

According to sources close to Chaudhary (56), Congress was contemplating to deny him ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections and that was the trigger for him to resign.

In the 2012 Assembly elections, Chaudhary had defeated BJP’s Naresh Patel from Vansda seat by over 20,000 votes.

