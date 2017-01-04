Gujarat: Vanaspati mela kicks off on riverfront

The Vanaspati Mela kicked off Tuesday on the Sabarmati Riverfront. Apart from the display of flowers, it also has new features, like hedge sculptures and a dome specially set up for the diorama of forest and wild animals. This time, the fair also features stalls selling natural health products, besides flowers, biofertilisers.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted that the fair was spread over one lakh sq feet and seven lakh native and exotic species were on display.