Vadodara Congress memorandum for ‘missing voters’

Vadodara Congress on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the district collector, who is also the district election officer (DEO) for the upcoming Assembly polls, regarding “missing voters” — those who have been displaced during anti-encroachment drives — from electoral rolls.

It submitted the memorandum during an all party meet called by the DEO to discuss preparations for the upcoming elections. The revision of the electoral roll will begin on July 1.

Vadodara Congress spokesperson and Vice-President Shailesh Amin urged the administration to ensure that the displaced families are not left out of the revision list

The memorandum stated, “As part of the preparations for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, the district collectorate will begin its process of rectification and upgradation of the electoral roll. For the past five years, the VMC has conducted overnight demolitions… The displaced residents have not been rehabilitated. In many cases, residents are being given token amounts as monthly rents. While many displaced have taken shelter in different places, their names are still reflected in their original place of settlement. There is a high possibility that such residents, might be denied their fundamental right to franchise.” Vadodara Congress spokesperson and Vice-President Shailesh Amin urged the administration to ensure that the displaced families are not left out.

