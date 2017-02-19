Gujarat: Una farmer arrested for killing leopard

A farmer was arrested by Gir East forest division officials on Saturday after he and six others allegedly beat a leopard to death on his farm and later burnt down its carcass, in Una taluka of Gir-Somnath district. Forest officers arrested Bhagwan Bhaliya, a farmer of Chikhali village of Una taluka on Saturday after they came to know that he was among seven men who beat a leopard to death and later burnt its carcass to leave no trace of the incident. Officers said that the leopard had attacked Bhaliya Thursday night while he was keeping night vigil on his wheat field. Bhaliya sustained minor injuries in the attack.

However, the farmer shouted for help and six others came to his rescue. They found the leopard at the same wheat field and clubbed it to death. Later, they threw its carcass in a nearby river. Officers said that the accused fished out the carcass a day later and burnt it to ashes as the word spread in the village that the leopard had been killed.

“The accused dumped the carcass in a river but later fished it out and burnt it to ashes so as to escape punitive action. We have collected its hair and bones from crime scenes and arrested farmer Bhagwan Bhaliya. He has also given us names of five to six other persons who were part of the group and the investigation is on,” range forest officer of Jasadhar in Gir East division forest, Jagdish Pandya, said.