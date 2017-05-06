Gujarat: Two workers die in staircase collapse

Two labourers died after a staircase of an under-construction building in Pandesara area of Surat city collapsed on Friday.

According to the sources, both the labouers got trapped in debris as the the landing of the staircase collapsed. Five other labourers, however, managed to come out of the building safely.

Contractor Satyanarayan, who was supervising the construction, called fire brigade, which rescued the labourers, identified as Dinesh Bhuriya and Pappu. They were taken to New Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

