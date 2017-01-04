Gujarat: Trader, son held for bid to bribe forest officer

A trader and his son were arrested on Tuesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths offering Rs2 lakh as bribe to the Range Forest Official at their office. The accused have been identified as Mulakchand Agrawal and Kirti Agrawal, residents of Nadiad. They are running a gum processing unit in Godhra town of Panchmahals district.

The duo allegedly approached Nirmal Vaishya, sub- divisional manager at Gujarat Van Vikas Nigam Limited in Vadodara and in-charge Range Forest officer, Godhra, to quash inquiry against them after 108 quintal of gum, worth Rs 2.14 crore, obtained from the “salai tree” was found from Agrawal’s godown on September 19. Vaishya lodged the complaint at ACB Vadodara on December 31. “We have also recovered cash worth Rs 2 lakh,” said G D Palsan, ACB Police Inspector who executed the trap on Tuesday. Assistant Director (ACB) P R Gehlot said, “This is a case of reverse trap where the accused have been caught offering bribe to government official.”