Gujarat: To recycle plastic bottles, govt to install over 20,000 vending units

TO CHECK pollution from plastic bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced to install reverse vending machines across the state. A reverse vending machine is a device that accepts used (empty) beverage containers and returns money to the user.

For recycling PET plastic bottles, as many as 20,000-25,000 reverse vending machines will be installed across the state, the tenders for which will be released in a week, the CM said at an event to mark the World Environment Day in Gandhinagar.

Talking about the financial benefits of the initiative, Rupani said, “Today, a ragpicker gets 30 paise for 1 litre PET bottle and 15-20 paise for smaller ones. With the reverse vending machines, this will be increased to Re 1. However, it is not just the ragpickers who will benefit from the machines, but any person who will recycle bottles…. With an estimated 5 crore PET bottles being annualy used in Gujarat, this scheme will help check the dumping of plastic bottles.”

A couple of the vending machines were also put up at the exhibition. One such touch-screen vending machine uses mobile numbers and a mobile app for registration. Points equivalent to the bottles are received by the person on their registered mobile numbers which an be encashed through an e-wallet app.

