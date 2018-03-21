Gujarat: Tired of fight over land rights, Dalit farmer seeks mercy

A 44-old-year-old farmer from Ahmedpura village in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district has requested for mercy killing, stating that he was tired of fighting for his land rights. Chandu Nadiya sent a request to the collector of Sabarkantha on March 14, claiming that he had given the state 10 days to grant him the permission for “ichha mrityu” .

“If I am denied the permission, then on March 23, I will ensure that we carry out a jail bharo movement, along with 10 members of my family. Since 2013, I have been fighting for the 20 bigha of land that was given to our ancestors. In 2013, the talati wrote the name of an upper caste person and said that I do not deserve the land because I belong to a lower caste,” Nadiya told The Indian Express.

“Since then, we have been asking various collectors to make the change but no one has bothered,” said Nadiya.

