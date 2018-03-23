Gujarat: Three cattle herders held for beating dog

“During the interrogation, the three claimed that the stray dog had attacked their herd of sheep a few days ago and injured some animal. To take revenge, they ambushed the dog. They beat the dog with sticks and later dumped it in a nearby river.” “During the interrogation, the three claimed that the stray dog had attacked their herd of sheep a few days ago and injured some animal. To take revenge, they ambushed the dog. They beat the dog with sticks and later dumped it in a nearby river.”

Junagadh district police on Thursday arrested three cattle herders, after booking them for allegedly brutally attacking a stray dog in Barwala village of Bhesan taluka a few days ago. The case came to light after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an international organisation working for animals rights, alerted the police.

The accused, Ghoha Mori, Rahul Mori and Sagar Mori, were arrested from Barwala village after Bhesan ASI Nitin Pandya filed a complaint naming them as accused. Pandya claimed that the three had attacked the stray dog while the animal was asleep in the shade of a Bapa Sitaram shrine around seven days ago.

Sub-Inspector Akash Barasiya said, “During the interrogation, the three claimed that the stray dog had attacked their herd of sheep a few days ago and injured some animal. To take revenge, they ambushed the dog. They beat the dog with sticks and later dumped it in a nearby river.”

The three men have been booked under IPC sections 428 (killing or maiming of animal of value of Rs 10), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc of any value or any animal of the value of Rs 50), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Section 11 (1) (a) and 11 (1) (L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“What happened to the dog after the attack is a matter of investigation. We have not recovered any carcass of dog from the crime scene nor from the bed of the nearby river. Therefore, at this juncture, we do not know if the dog survived the attack or died,” Barasiya said.

Meanwhile, PETA said that an attack by the dog on a herd of sheep cannot be a justification for the attack on the dog. “That is no reason to brutally kill a dog,” said Meet Ashar, emergency response coordinator for PETA, India, adding it was highly unlikely that the dog would be alive after the attack.

Ashar said that he took the matter up with the police after he saw a video being circulated on social media on March 19. “We brought the matter to the attention of Junagadh SP Nilesh Jajadiya. Police acted proactively” said Ashar.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App