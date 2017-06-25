Gujarat’s newest party to campaign for lifting alcohol ban

They argued the liquor ban was affecting Gujarat’s potential in terms of generating revenues in tourism and other sectors. They argued the liquor ban was affecting Gujarat’s potential in terms of generating revenues in tourism and other sectors.

The first meeting of recently announced political outfit “Smart Party” was held on Saturday in here and a little over 100 people assembled to support the move. This was also the first time that the party was formally announced from a stage and its leaders declared that the outfit would fight the Assembly elections on the issue of lifting prohibition on liquor.

They argued the liquor ban was affecting Gujarat’s potential in terms of generating revenues in tourism and other sectors. Former IPS officer-turned lawyer Rahul Sharma, the most prominent face of the party, said: “There are restrictions over what we eat, what we wear and what we talk. There is no freedom of expression and there is not even opposition to these restrictions. That’s why we thought to launch this political party, so that the intelligentsia can come together and pose some competition.”

On the occasion, three young leaders were introduced — Abhishek Kumar, his brother Rahul Parmar and Vatsal Shah, who will be leading the party.

