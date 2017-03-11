Gujarat: State gets highest ever Haj quota

The Haj quota for Gujarat at 10,877 against the demand of 12,000 seats has been the highest so far in the state, said Mohammed Ali Qadri, Gujarat State Haj Committee chairman. Qadri said the Haj draw for this year would be held on March 20 at Haj House at Kalupur here. “Last year, 7,344 pilgrims had gone for Haj from Gujarat. This year it is much higher. We had met Minister for Minority Affair Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and urged him to increase the quota from the previous year, considering our request he raised the quota,” he said thanking the minister. The committee has received 57,000 applications this year. The number of applicants over 70 years and those in waiting list for over five years this time is 10,641, which is included in the allotted seats.