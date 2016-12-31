Gujarat: State DGP PC Thakur retires today

Director General of Police PC Thakur, a 1979 -batch IPS officer, will retire on Saturday. Thakur has been without a posting since September after his posting as Director General, Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, New Delhi was announced in April. He he never joined that post and in September after his posting was cancelled he wrote to the government to take him back with “honour.” However, he remained without a post.

Top sources in the police department said that “Thakur had also rejected his farewell party which was planned by senior officers.”

Despite repeated attempts, Thakur didn’t respond to phone calls. A senior officer said that Thakur will be given a post for a day as part of formality on Saturday. ENS