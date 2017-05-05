Gujarat: Sonography machine owned by BJP media cell convener sealed

AFTER SEVEN hours of inspection and verification of records, a five-member team of National Inspection and Monitoring Committee (NIMC) on Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Act (PCPNDT Act) along with officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health department sealed a sonography machine at Mamta Maternity Hospital in Khadia, belonging to Dr Hemant Bhatt, BJP Ahmedabad media cell convener.

The action was taken against irregularities in the ‘Form F’ under PCPNDT Act. AMC’s medical officer Bhavin Solanki said “There were irregularities in maintaining of documents of patients, so the sonography machine was sealed. ” Dr Hemant Bhatt released a statement on Wednesday stating that the action was taken only on technical grounds.

