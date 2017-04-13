Gujarat: SMC to register offence against stray cattle owners

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and police on Wednesday decided to register offence against the owners of stray cattle, found loitering on city roads. This was decided in a joint meeting, held by Surat municipal commissioner M Thennarasan and police commissioner Satish Sharma, to ease traffic and parking situation in the city.

Sharma said, “Many accidents take place due to stray cattle roaming freely or sitting on the roads and in many cases there are casualties. So we have decided to take strict legal actions against the owners.” SMC has already started tagging cattle in the city.

As per the plan, stray cattle will be impounded and when the owners comes to get them released, an offence will be registered against them under the provisions of IPC for charges like danger or obstruction in public way.

