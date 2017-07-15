Scores of dead fish in water bodies: Blame it on poisonous discharge

Discharge from dyeing units mixing in Sabarmati river. Javed Raja Discharge from dyeing units mixing in Sabarmati river. Javed Raja

* June 18: Hundreds of dead fish are found floating in Sabarmati riverfront. The number of dead fish was so large that 10 tractors could be filled with them, according to chief fire officer MF Dastoor.

* July 2: Around 400 dead fish were found floating at Ghodasar Lake in Maninagar.

In The recent weeks, there have been several instances of dead fish found floating on water bodies in and around Ahmedabad city. These deaths have been caused due to low oxygen level in water, the effect of growing pollution.

“These fish have died because of the increase in mercury level in water. We had sent water samples for testing, and the reports stated that there is an increase in poisonous substances in the water. This is not for the first time that we are witnessing something like this. Around 30 days ago, scores of fish had died and the entire episode went unnoticed,” said Dastoor.

The water samples that were collected between June 17 and 19 were sent for tests by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The test report indicated “mixing of mild sewage into the river at Ram Rahim tekra point” where the dead fish were found.

“These are due to the dyeing factories near Behrampura that are releasing poisonous substances in water,” Dastoor said.

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) said it was AMC’s job to look into the suspected discharge of the dyeing units. “If it is drainage water mixing at the riverfront then it is the responsibility of the AMC. We also ran our tests and have submitted the report to our head office a few days ago,” said GPCB’s regional officer Nehal Ajmera.

“As far as we are concerned, not a single unit has been given permission to discharge dirty water in the river,” added Ajmera.

After the June 18 incident, the AMC has sealed two cloth dyeing units in Behrampura. “This is a serious issue. The GPCB has to control the industries. These industries put all the chemicals through various manholes. These industries are being monitored at various government levels. Some industries are on the bank of the river. We are taking up the matter with GPCB,” said Jagdish Patel, city engineer (AMC) and general manager of Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited. “We are also working on a common effluent treatment for these industries,” said Patel.

