Gujarat School Fee: Law Schools told to come up with formula for charging extra

Private schools in the state have been directed to come up with a formula for charging additional facilities offered by them. The decision was taken at a meeting of the managements of the schools with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama at Gandhinagar on Thursday.

The meeting was called in view of the interim order of the Supreme Court on April 25 in which the state government was given validity to regulate the fee of self-financed schools, while it was also directed to jointly form a formula under which private schools should charge additional facilities. “Another meeting will be conducted after ten days as the school managements have been asked to come up with a formula to justify the facilities offered by them. This has to be done keeping the parents’ interests in mind,” Chudasama said.

A meeting to hear the parents’ has been scheduled for next week since there was no parent representation on Thursday’s meeting. A member of the federation of the private schools, Archit Bhatt said, “We have to amicably come up with a solution where we have to decide upon a formula to justifying our facilities and extra curricular activities.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App