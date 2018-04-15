Gujarat: Scam in farm ponds scheme unearthed, six officers booked

Addressing a press conference here, Minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that the Panchmahals police had lodged the FIR after several farmers had filed complaints. Addressing a press conference here, Minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that the Panchmahals police had lodged the FIR after several farmers had filed complaints.

The Panchamahals police on Saturday lodged an FIR against six officers of the Gujarat State Land Development Corporation (GSLDC) for allegedly swindling government funds worth Rs 99 lakh which were meant for digging ponds in farms for water harvesting. The FIR has come days after the ACB busted five senior officers of the corporation, including its managing director and joint director, and seized cash and gold worth over Rs 1 crore.

Addressing a press conference here, Minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said that the Panchmahals police had lodged the FIR after several farmers had filed complaints. According to Jadeja, it was found that under a government scheme, Khet Talavadi (farm pond), money had been disbursed for the construction of over 160 ponds, but the ponds were dug only on paper while no work had been done on the ground. Under the scheme, a farmer pays 10 per cent of the expense for digging ponds while the remaining is subsidised by the government.

The scheme was initiated with the aim to encourage farmers for harvesting irrigation water. As per the norms of the scheme, the farmers have to take pictures of their farm before and after digging the ponds and upload them on a website dedicated to this purpose.

Panchmahals superintendent of police R V Chudasama said that the inquiry had revealed that Rs 99 lakh subsidy was withdrawn in the name of 160 farmers but the ponds were never made. The accused also uploaded fake pictures and forged signature of the land owners. According to the police, the accused also misused the Aadhaar cards, election cards and ration cards of the farmers.

While the current case pertains to only 160 farmers from five villages, the police expect the numbers to swell as the investigation proceeds. Police said that there are hundreds of similar projects which they suspect have only been completed on papers.

The police have booked one assistant director identified as Kushwah, posted in Godhra, regional director J K Vankar and other corporation officials, including Bhurabhai H Pateliya, Jayrupram U Chaudhary, Navalsinh R Pateliya and Parvatbhai D Khant.

Earlier on Friday, the ACB booked GSLDC’s managing director of K S Detroja, joint director K C Parmar, assistant director M K Desai, field supervisor S M Vaghela and company secretary S V Shah, who all work at the headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Addressing media, Jadeja said that in view of water scarcity in the state, the government is going ahead with promoting the creation of ponds for water harvesting. He said that the government is urging non-government organisations, religious bodies and corporate houses to help towards this. He added that more manpower will be given to ACB and the legal assistance will be increased. Besides, he announced that ACB will have its own forensic unit.

