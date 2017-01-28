Gujarat: Sadhvi held; Rs 1.26 crore cash, 2.4 kg gold, liquor bottles seized

She has been sent to a three-day police remand by a court in Palanpur in the district. Representational Image. She has been sent to a three-day police remand by a court in Palanpur in the district. Representational Image.

Police in Banaskantha district have arrested a woman priest and her associate in connection with a case of cheating and recovered Rs 1.26 crore, all in the denomination of Rs 2,000 currency notes, 2.4 kg gold biscuits and 25 liquor bottles from her house. She has been sent to a three-day police remand by a court in Palanpur in the district. According to police, Jayshree Giri, a sadhvi associated with Mukteshwar Math at Vadgam, and her associate Chirag Raval were arrested Thursday after one Pritesh Shah lodged a complaint against them for conspiracy and duping him of Rs 5 crore.

Acting on the complaint, police searched the house of Giri and recovered the cash, gold and liquor bottles. A separate case under the liquor prohibition Act has been lodged against the priest.

“We produced them before the court and got their remand for three days for further investigation,” said Niraj Badgujar, SP, Banaskantha.

According to investigators, following the FIR, a police team searched her house, located at Gauri Sadan Society in Palanpur town. Police said that they found a “huge pile of cash” and had to bring machines to count the notes.

“While we were searching the house, we accidentally entered another room and found liquor bottles, all India Made Foreign Liquor. We are also looking into her past as the woman is facing several criminal charges,” a police official said. Giri, according to PTI, is prime accused in the 2008 murder of her spiritual guru and head of the Math Sanjaygiri Maharaj.

A person close to the Sadhvi’s family claimed that “the money and the other things which police have shown recovered from the house were actually found from a vehicle parked outside the house”. He, however, refused to be identified.