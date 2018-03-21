Gujarat: Standing wheat crop worth Rs 3.5 lakh gutted

The burnt field. (Express Photo) The burnt field. (Express Photo)

Standing wheat crop in three villages of Sabarkantha district was gutted in a fire on Tuesday. The fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit in the overhead electrical wiring passing through the fields. According to the officials of the state disaster management, the value of the crops destroyed in the fire is over Rs 3.5 lakh approximately. The crop in all three villages — Chadarda, Vamoj and Rupal — was ready for harvesting.

Sabarkantha district collector P Swaroop said a probe into the cause of the fire has been ordered. He said that if the fire had taken place due to negligence of the electricity company, then it could be considered to compensate the loss to the farmers. J D Patel, a resident of Chadarda village in Prantij taluka who lost three acres of his standing crop in the fire, said that short circuit happened due to loose and faulty connections.

According to Patel, this is not the first time that such an incident happened in Chadarda. He added that the district administration and state electricity department had been informed of all such incidents in the past. Patel said, “I complained to the Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited officials several times about the lose connections on the poles in my own field and requested them to rectify the fault but nothing was done. As a result, the fire has gutted my crop.”

Meanwhile, Patel, whose crop was not insured, has claimed that his total loss due to the fire is around Rs 2.5 lakh as opposed to the estimate of state disaster management which has said that his loss was around Rs 1.5 lakh.

