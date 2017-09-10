Gujarat: Rs 49,000 for a week’s care of underweight newborn

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File)

With cases of malnutrition among children in Gujarat being high, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday announced that the state government will provide daily assistance of Rs 7,000 — Rs 49,000 for seven days — for treatment of a newborn weighing less than 1.5 kg. The government will also bear the cost of meals and shelter of the mother. Addressing anganwadi workers in Bhavnagar, Rupani said it was the priority of his government that no child should suffer from malnutrition. He said the state government was constantly striving for “malnutrition-free Gujarat”, and expressed hope that the decision will be “very effective and helpful”.

According to a government press note, the assistance of Rs 49,000 under the child welfare scheme will be made available to private experts in 79 high-priority talukas. There is no income ceiling for the beneficiaries, the release said.

Children weighing less than 1.5 kg with sepsis can also be admitted under the scheme. The normal birth weight of a child is 2.5 kg.

