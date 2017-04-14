Gujarat: Rs 25 per cattle help in scarcity affected areas

CM Vijay Rupani on Thursday announced to give Rs 25 per cattle head to registered cattle camps and ponds everyday in scarcity affected areas of Gujarat, stated a government release. So far, The Gujarat government has declared 18 villages of Surendranagar and Rajkot districts as scarcity affected, the release added.

The announcement has been made to help registered permanent cattle ponds and cattle camps opened by voluntary organisations with prior permission of concerned district authorities in maintaining the livestock in scarcity affected villages.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now