Gujarat: Rs 24,000 crore of VAT/sales tax dues yet to be recovered

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill is expected to roll out by July 1, but the Gujarat government is yet to recover Value Added Tax (VAT) and Sales Tax dues amounting to over Rs 24,000 crore from various firms, the Gujarat Assembly was informed Tuesday.

There are about 5,000 cases where the state has to recover at least Rs 10 lakh (as on October 2016) as sales tax or VAT dues from different firms, Deputy CM Nitin Patel told the assembly in a written reply to a question from Congress MLA Sailesh Parmar. Ahmedabad district alone accounts for Rs 5,300 crore of dues where action for recovery has been initiated against 1,115 firms in the last five years. Besides Ahmedabad, Vadodara with Rs 4,600 crore, Morbi ( Rs 2,100 crore) and Kutch (Rs 2,100 crore) are among the districts that have maximum amount of dues, the reply stated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now