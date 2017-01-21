Gujarat revenue dept clerk who called Deputy CM over anti-liquor law arrested

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Friday arrested a clerk at the Gujarat revenue department, days after an audio clip of a conversation purportedly between him and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel surfaced and went viral. While speaking with Patel, the clerk, Gopal Italia (27) , allegedly had posed as a policeman and complained about the new prohibition law, saying it only resulted in a hike in liquor prices.

Italia was picked up by the DCB officials from Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district. Police said that after the audio clips were found in the circulation, which were also reported in newspapers, a non-cognizable offence was registered and an inquiry was initiated.

“After an inquiry, it was found that he (Italia) is not a policeman and such a claim amounts to offence of impersonating as public servant under Section 170 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Following this, we converted the non-cognizable offence into an FIR,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCB) Deepan Bhadran.

In the audio clip, Italia allegedly claimed that he was policeman posted at Madhavpura police station. He also disclosed a “belt buckle number”. However, police said that he was posted at the police station as lokrakshak, but had resigned. Police said that he was not a policeman any more, still he claimed to be one while talking to the Deputy CM.

Italia in the audio clip alleged that police officers and politicians were hand-in-glove to make the prohibition law ineffective. This is the first arrest after scores of audio clips containing phone call records with Gujarat politicians and ministers went viral recently.