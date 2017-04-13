Gujarat Refinery to invest Rs 2,700 cr to meet BS-6 compliant fuel norms

Gujarat Refinery, Vadodara, owned by Indian Oil Corporation, will invest Rs 2,700 crore to provide Bharat Stage (BS)-6 emission standard fuel by April 1, 2020, as per the ministry of petroleum and natural gas’ Auto Fuel Vision and Policy 2025. In BS-6 compliant fuel, sulphur content of both petrol and diesel is 10ppm (parts per million) against 50ppm in BS-4, which has been launched across the country this April. It will lower air pollution levels caused by auto emissions.

“As per a preliminary study, an investment of Rs 2,700 crore will be needed to meet the BS-6 norms at the Gujarat refinery besides its capacity augmentation from 13.7 MMTPA (Million Metric Tonne Per Annum) to 18.0 MMTPA is under active consideration and evaluation. Around 4,000 direct employment opportunities will also be created,” said Sudhir Kumar, executive director of Gujarat Refinery, Vadodara, during an interaction with mediapersons here Wednesday.

“Direct transition from BS-4 fuel to BS-6 by April 1, 2020, across the country and skipping BS-5 fuel that only India has decided to do, will be a challenging task. This will require very high standards of accuracy in refining process,” Kumar said

In 2016-17, Gujarat refinery processed 13.9 MMTPA crude oil at lowest energy intensity index of 101 compared to previous best of 103.4 in 2015-16, which includes 40 per cent domestic and 60 per cent international crude oil.

