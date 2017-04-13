Gujarat reels as mercury soars

Owing to severe heat-wave conditions, daytime temperature across Gujarat soared on Wednesday with Surendranagar touching 45 degree Celsius. According to the local meteorological department figures, temperature in other parts of Kutch and Saurashtra regions witnessed a similar jump with Kandla port recording 44.5 degree Celsius. Bhuj and Rajkot too saw temperature crossing 44 degree Celsius.

Gandhinagar saw temperature touch 44 degrees. Ahmedabad in the neighborhood stood at 42.8 degree Celsius. Some of the coastal towns in South Gujarat like Surat and Valsad recorded 43 and 42.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

