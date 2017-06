(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Gujarat Pradesh Yuva Congress Friday announced that it would launch a statewide campaign for declaring cow as the national animal.

GPYC general secretary Parthviraj Kathwadia said his outfit would not allow BJP to play politics in the name of “gau mata”.

Kathwadia accused the BJP of reducing the “gauchar” (grazing land) for industrialists.

