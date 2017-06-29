Patient on ventilator dies after power cut at V S hospital

A patient on ventilator at VS Hospital here died following a four-hour power cut in the city on Wednesday. According to the hospital authorities, Sadik Hussain (18) was critical even before the power cut. He was brought to the hospital in a critical condition on June 26 after a bus ran over him.

“We ensured that generators were working in the hospital. Sadik was in ward 15 where there is no generator. We arranged for a manual back up for the ventilator. With two damaged kidneys and multiple pelvis fractures he would not have made it. We have ensured that other patients are safe,” said Dr S T Malhan, medical superintendent, V S hospital.

The power cut took place around 6.30 pm following which the patients and their relatives started panicking. “Some cable has been cut because there is a lot of renovation work going on in the hospital. It will take two more hours for them to fix it,” said Malhan two hours after the power cut.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App