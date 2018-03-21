Gujarat: Parents’ bodies file mass RTI pleas, seek financial reports of 22 private schools

The parents have sought the information on books of accounts and inspection reports of the last four years. (Express photo- Javed Raja) The parents have sought the information on books of accounts and inspection reports of the last four years. (Express photo- Javed Raja)

Amid growing ambiguity over the Gujarat State Self-Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2017, which seeks to put a cap on the fee of the private schools in the state, the parents’ associations sought financial accounts and inspection reports of of 22 self-financed schools under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the Ahmedabad District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) on Tuesday. The parents have sought the information on books of accounts and inspection reports of the last four years.

The parents claimed that they were being harassed by schools and forced to pay a higher fee for their wards to be allowed to sit for final exams. “The mass RTI applications have been filed at the DPEO since the office is the recognised body which maintains the records and conducts inspections. Since the state government is not taking any decision on the fee to be charged and has given a leeway to schools by allowing them to charge exorbitant fee despite the fee regulation Act, we initiated the procedure to seek information on our own,” said Amit Panchal from Waali Swaraj Manch.

Confirming that he had received these 22 applications, Ahmedabad DPEO Mahesh Mehta said, “The office will transfer these applications to the concerned schools.”

On submitting records to the Fee Regulation Committee, Mehta said, “These are the schools that have not submitted affidavit nor applications to the committees. So, the RTI application will be transferred to schools.”

“It is mandatory to submit the details of financial accounts to the DPEO within the stipulated time frame. Since the DPEO recognises private schools, annual inspections are conducted by the DPEO. So, please provide the details of the name of the inspection officer, the designation and the inspection report submitted with the department,” the applications stated.

Some prominent schools in the city from where parents have sought these details include Udgam School, Divine International, R P Vasani, H B Kapadia School at Gurukul, DPS East, Cosmo International, Tripada International, Calorex, Anand Niketan in Maninagar, Divyapath Academic Primary School, IDP School and Nirman High School, Manikrupa High School, Dewan International School, Swaminarayan International at Ranip, Mahatma Gandhi International School, among others.

On selecting these schools, Panchal said, “The parents of the children studying in these schools have filed the RTI application. Thus, these are a few schools whose information is sought. In the coming days, we are hoping more parents will join from other schools as well.”

