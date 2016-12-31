Surendranagar: Polls for sarpanch register four ties

A total of four villages in Surendranagar district, where elections were held for 385 gram panchayats, reported ties in polls for sarpanch. The four villages registered a total of 5,91,311 votes (3,15,588 men and 2,75,723 women) in the sarpanch election. The district has ten talukas where 90 gram panchayats were declared complete samras and 27 as partial samras. Chamardi and Acharda villages of Chuda taluka, Dhinkwali village of Sayla taluka and Pipli village in Dasada taluka reported ties. While the draw of lots was the tie-breaker in Chamardi and Acharda villages, the recounting sealed the fate in Dhinkwali village that changed the verdict.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

With a tie, the gram panchayat election results failed to declare victory for the four women candidates for the position of sarpanch contesting from Acharda and Chamardi villages, lying around 14 km away from each other. Initially, due to the tie, the villagers mutually agreed to give all four candidates an equal chance to work for the development of villages by equally dividing the five-year term. However, citing gram panchayat election rules, this was ruled out by local government authorities monitoring the elections.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vimal Patel confirmed that a decision has been worked out by draw of lots. “In Chamardi village, there was a tie between Raiyaben Mahenderbhai Mat-aliya and Anjuben Prabhubhai Mataliya. Both got 301 votes. After draw of lots, the former was declared the winner. Similarly, in Acharda village, Manuba Sukhdevsinh Rana and Labhuben Gopalbhai Gabu were in a tie, with 279 votes each. Among these two, the latter was declared the winner after draw of lots.” The results were declared late on Thursday with Raghubhai Mohanbhai Bavadiya and Pathabhai Ramabhai Bavadiya ending in a tie for sarpanch. They got 259 votes each in Dhinkwali village in Sayla taluka.

However, not satisfied with the results, Raghubhai demanded a recounting of votes. The recounting of votes resulted in reduction of votes of both the candidates from 259 as 27 votes were declared invalid by the presiding officer. After recounting, Raghubhai was declared winner with a margin of only one vote. “During recounting which was demanded by one of the candidates, the presiding officer detected 17 invalid votes. After recounting, Raghubhai got 246 and Pathabhai 245 votes. Thus, Raghubhai was declared as the winner,” said SDM Patel.