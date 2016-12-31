Gujarat panchayat polls: Relative of man who was shot dead elected sarpanch

In Simaliya village of Dahod district, where a 45-year-old, Lalsinh Kishori, was allegedly shot dead during the village panchayat elections on Tuesday evening, wife of Lalsinh’s cousin, Rekha Kishori (24), was elected sarpanch. However, there wasn’t much celebration in the Kishori family after Rekha won. Rekha won by 905 votes, defeating three candidates, including the wife of Limsinh Damor, the main accused who allegedly opened fire to shoot at Kishori,on the voting day in Simaliya. Rekha’s husband said, “We have been active in politics for many years and the people in our village have faith in us. Our family has always worked for villagers and Rekha will also do the same for the next five years.”

Rekha’s family is associated with the BJP: Her husband is a BJP worker in Jhalod taluka. Lalsinh was working as a daily labourer in Ahmedabad. He came to Simaliya just to cast his vote. Lalsinh was shot dead by a co-villager, Limsinh Damor, after clash between the two at the polling booth. Damor’s wife was also contesting for sarpanch’s post. Rekha’s father said, “Earlier, they kidnapped and murdered two young daughters from our family and this time they killed Lalsinh.”

Limbdi taluka police is yet to make any arrests in the case. All the accused are absconding, said police sub- inspector P H Vasava, who is investigating the case.