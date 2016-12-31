Gujarat panchayat polls: Minister’s kin faces defeat at his native place

The niece of state tribal, forest and tourism minister Ganpat Vasava, who contested as sarpanch, lost. Divya Amarsinh Vasava contested for the post of sarpanch from the minister’s native place, Wadi Grampanchayat in Tapi district. Divya is also the daughter of retired Superintendent of Police Amarsinh Vasava. She lost the election by merely 42 votes to Sapna Bhupendra Vasava, daughter of a retired mamlatdar, who got 1,565 votes. The results were announced on Friday.

BJP ex-MLA from Navsari, Karshan Patel, and a family member, Madhu Patel, contested from Dhakvada gram panchayat in Gandevi taluka for the post of sarpanch. After the results were announced, she lost the election by 712 votes to rival candidate Sunita Patel.

In Surat district’s Ena village in Bardoli taluka, which has majority NRIs, there was a tough fight between the mother and the daughter who were contesting for the post of member from ward no. 7 in grampanchayat election. Mother Ganga Rathod won the election, defeating her daughter Parvati.