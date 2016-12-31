BJP-backed candidate elected sarpanch in village that opted for polls after 20 years

In Kholadiyad village in Wadhwan taluka of Surendranagar district, where the villagers voted after 20 years, BJP-backed Kanjibhai Padhariya (52) was elected as sarpanch. He has succeeded his wife Valiben, who was chosen as the sarpanch unanimously by the villagers without any election. Valiben was heading the all-women panel of seven members.

“The BJP-backed candidate and his panel has won the election,” said Wadhwan Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) chairman Ramjibhai Gohil. The election result also holds significance for Wadhwan Minister of Parliament Shankarbhai Vegad, who has adopted this village for the last two years.