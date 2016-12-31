Gujarat panchayat polls: Among winners, murder accused and wanted ‘bootlegger’

A murder accused, who is in jail, and a wanted bootlegger were among those who won the gram panchayat elections in a village each of Surat and Navsari. They have been elected sarpanchs. Nilesh Desai, ex-deputy sarpanch of Tatithaiya village in Palsana taluka of Surat, who was booked in a bootlegging case recently and was absconding, contested for sarpanch in Tatithaiya grampanchayat elections and won. In Vaghrecha village of Gandevi taluka in Navsari, Manhar Tandel, who is in jail for alleged involvement in the murder of a youth in the village three years back, won too.

Earlier this month, Surat district police carried out raids in Halptaivaas in Tatithaiya village and seized a car laden with liquor bottles worth Rs 14,400. Police arrested the driver, identified as Ankit Desai, who disclosed that the car and liquor was of his uncle Nilesh. Police searched for him, in vain. He was declared wanted.

Kadodara police inspector A C Gohil said, “Nilesh was not seen in his house or in the village.”