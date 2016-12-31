Gujarat polls: Ambiguity over total number of gram panchayats declared samras

The Gujarat State Election Commission (GSEC) concluded counting of votes for the general elections of around 9,000 gram panchayats in the state on Friday. However, much ambiguity still prevails over the total number of gram panchayats declared samras under the samras scheme of the Gujarat government.

On December 15, Panchayat Minister Jayanti Kavadiya had declared that out of the total 10,279 gram panchayats that were scheduled for general elections in the state, 1,467 had been declared samras. However, the figure given by the minister contradicts the official figure given by the GSEC. In a press release by the commission, dated December 26, the total number of samras gram panchayats declared in the state was 1,325.

GSEC has been posting the data related to the elections on its portal. However, when The Indian Express accessed the data of samras gram panchayats in the state during the elections district-wise on Friday, the total came to 1,179. Even the figures of samras gram panchayats cited by the ruling BJP vary. On December 27, in a release by the party, state party president Jitu Vaghani said that total 1,467 gram panchayats were declared samras. This number varies in two separate press notes issued subsequently. In the two press notes issued by the party on December 28 and 29, Gujarat BJP president and party spokesperson cited the number of samras gram panchayats as 1,407.

When contacted about the difference in number of samras gram panchayats in its press release and its web portal, GSEC secretary M V Joshi said that the difference could be explained by their IT expert Dharmik Soni.

Soni, meanwhile, said, “The total number of samras gram panchayats in Gujarat during this election is 1,325. And the number on our web portal might vary from that because of slow data entry by district officials since they must be busy in election duties. Within a day or two, the total number of samras gram panchayats on our web portal will come to 1,325 after the data gets filled in by district officials.”

Panchayat Minister Jayanti Kavadiya said that the figure of 1,467 samras panchayats in Gujarat declared by him on December 15 press conference was a mistake and the number is 1,407. Asked how the figure (1,407) varies from the GSEC’s figure (1,325), Kavadiya said, “It is possible. Because if all the wards and sarpanch’s posts are declared unopposed in a gram panchayat and only one ward, which is reserved for some community, is vacant due to the non-existence of a member of that community in that ward, then the commission does not consider it as samras. We, the Gujarat government, have done a circular to consider such gram panchayat as samras.”

In 2011-12, a total of 2,150 panchayats were declared as samras which is significantly low this time. Samras scheme in Gujarat was introduced in 1994. However, it was emphatically implemented by Narendra Modi as CM in 2002. These are those gram panchayats where members of all the wards and village sarpanchs are selected by villagers without going to poll.

In 2002-03 general elections, 2,800 out of 10,455 gram panchayats were declared samras. The same figure of samras gram panchayats for 2006-07 was 2,800 out of 10,400 gram panchayats. The number of such gram panchayats has been witnessing a downward trend since then. In 2011-12, out of 10,405 gram panchayats, 2,150 were declared samras. And the number has gone down by 683 panchayats this year.